Karen J. Schmidt, 72, passed away from earth and into Jesus Christ’s arms on Jan. 5, 2021, after a short illness. She was surrounded by Ken and family at Cottage in the Meadow. Karen was born on March 31, 1948 in Spokane, WA to Wendell Williams and Beatrice (Benson) Williams. Karen was a RN for 39 years. She worked at Indian Health in Toppenish, WA for 31 years. Karen loved to serve the people and was always willing to hug and pray for each and every one of them.
Karen met Ken at a Christian singles group in 1981 and was married on Sept. 20, 1986. She was the love of his life. She was the best cook and was famous for her huckleberry pie. Karen loved Jesus so much and that is why Ken was attracted to her! Karen loved to minister to ladies at church. Karen loved deep and would always encouraged all around her. She was Jesus’ arms on this earth. Ken took pride and honor in being married to Karen for 35 years.
Karen loved to go to the Summer Home, which held so many awesome family memories. She loved wildflowers and had many beautiful pictures of such. Karen is survived by her loving husband Ken Schmidt, daughter Anna Brittain, brother Dennis Williams, sister Lynn Chapman and sisters-in-law Joy White and Karen K. Schmidt. She is preceded in death by her parents Wendell and Beatrice Williams and brother Brad Williams.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the summer time. Karen ran her race well, a sweet and lovely wife. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Ken Schmidt. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
