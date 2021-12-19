Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Karen J. Cameron, of Yakima, passed away peacefully just shy of her 86th birthday on December 8th, 2021 at Covenant House, where she received the knowledgeable and compassionate care she needed the last three months of her life.
Karen was born on December 20, 1935, the only child of Edwin and Ruth Reinertsen. She was a lifelong resident of Yakima, graduating from Yakima High School in 1954. In the fall of ’54 she was off to Pullman to pledge Kappa Alpha Theta at WSU. An avid skier, she joined the ski team and met the love of her life, Ron. Ron, four years her senior, was nearing the end of a double degree in Architecture and Civil Engineering and coached the women’s ski team. They married in 1957 and moved to Los Angeles for a short time for Ron’s first job. Ron and Karen have lived in Yakima all but their first years of marriage. Ron started his own architectural firm in 1962, the same year they had their first child, Jenny, and built their first home. In 1966 they welcomed their son, Bob, and their little family was complete.
Ron ran a very busy architectural firm and Karen stayed home and raised Jenny and Bob. She was active in all her children’s activities and interests. Both kids played team sports, ski raced and Jenny rode hunter/jumpers. Karen truly made all this happen, hauling Jenny and her horse to shows and driving the car full of kids to the mountain to ski, no matter what the weather. In 1976, Ron and Karen bought their cabin at Lake Chelan. Every summer since has been spent at the lake.
In 1995 Bob and Debbie had their first child, Kyle, and three years later Nick. The grandsons grew up in Yakima and Karen had a huge presence in the boy’s lives including summers at Chelan, trips to Disneyland and Hawaii and just being part of their everyday lives. Being a grandma lit up her life. She loved her grandchildren dearly and cherished being their Nama.
Karen was involved in numerous organizations in Yakima over several decades including Kappa Alpha Theta (from her year at WSU), Junior League, Town Hall and Florence Wright Guild. She ran the Buddy Warner Race program at White Pass and was affectionately known as “Ma Buddy Warner” to many kids who adored her. She also enjoyed a decades long monthly bridge club with her lifelong friends and much more.
All who knew Karen likely knew her competitive nature. She was very active and athletic with interests including snow skiing, water skiing, tennis, and ping pong. She was a fabulous planner of activities. Her children referred to her as “the camp director” during summers at the cabin. She could be found most summer days pulling the neighbor kids behind the boat and teaching anyone who wanted to learn to waterski with encouragement and patience. She was an accomplished seamstress, quilter and knitter and created many quilts that are treasured by her family.
Karen and Ron’s retirement was a wonderful time. They divided the year between Chelan and Yakima as well as a month in Maui and other travel both domestically and overseas. Together they adventured and truly lived.
Karen was preceded in death by her father (Ed), mother (Ruth), and beloved aunts and uncle as well as dear friends. She grieved every loss and her family is comforted to know she is now with those she loved who passed on before her.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Ron, her daughter, Jenny (Shannon), son, Bob, grandsons Kyle and Nick, and a handful of friends who she considered family. Her small but close family misses her profoundly and will cherish a lifetime of memories, adventures and laughs. We thank the Lord for her life.
Upon going through her belongings her children found the following pinned to her bulletin board in her sewing room…
I will not fight against death
because that is a fight someday
I will lose, and I do not want
to leave life on a losing note.
Instead, I will fight for life and all its joy and beauty.
Then, when the day comes that I must
go, I will leave behind a gift.
My spirit.
My spirit will carry a message
saying that love, beauty, hope
and courage can be found in
the darkest times.
The Cameron family would like to sincerely thank the management and staff at Covenant House for the love, support, teamwork and compassion during the toughest time of Karen’s life. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s research. To share a memory of Karen visit www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in