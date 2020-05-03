Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Karen Georgina Jankowski went to meet her Lord on April 9, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow with her mother by her side. She was born on November 3, 1963 to George Jr. and Trudy (Buckley) Kelley in Merchweiler, Germany.
Karen graduated from Davis High School of Yakima in 1982.
Karen retired after 30 years from the Yakima Valley School in Dec. 2018 and shortly after began a new adventure at Community Living providing companionship and assistance to adults with disabilities. Karen was kindhearted, compassionate and caring which showed in the relationships she developed while working near individuals with special needs. Her giving heart and strong faith were evident to all who knew her.
On September 14, 2013 Karen married the love of her life, Mark Jankowski. It was a match made in heaven.
Karen loved her family and cherished her friends. She was a devoted sister and daughter and will be greatly missed. She had the biggest smile that would light up the room. She was generous and giving.
Karen loved the beach and would spend hours searching for seashells and walking in the surf. She liked anything with Glitter and Bling. She had a special bond with her mother. She enjoyed the outdoors and had a passion for shopping, especially at Macy’s.
Karen is preceded in death by her grandparents Stephen and Bessie Buckley, George Sr. and Florence Kelley; and her husband, Mark Jankowski.
Karen is survived by her parents George Jr. and Trudy Kelley, siblings Stephen (Torry) Kelley, Valerie (Dave) Kamppi, and James (Heather) Kelley; nieces and nephews Edward Kelley, Emiley Kelley, Eric Kamppi, and Kelley Kamppi; Aunt Venitia Halsey, & best friends Martha & Elaine.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Karen’s most recent employer, Community Living, who were so understanding and kind during Karen’s final months.
Due to current circumstances the family will schedule a Memorial Service at a later date. Please visit www.brooksidefunral.com for future updates and to leave a condolence for the family.
