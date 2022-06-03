Karen Ellis

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Karen Lee Ellis, age 72, passed away in Yakima, Washington on May 22, 2022. Karen was born in Raymond, Washington to Bill and Carol Kloida on September 28, 1949.
She spent her early years in Wisconsin before moving back to Washington as a teen. Karen graduated from West Valley High School, class of 1967. She married Bruce Rennie and had four children before his passing in 1974. Karen was later introduced to the love of her life, Terry Ellis, and they married April 11, 1975. They raised their family in Selah, Washington and later resided in Terrace Heights. They just celebrated 47 years of marriage.
She was always driven and in 1985 attended Yakima Valley Community College, where she completed her legal secretary degree in 1988. She accomplished making the Dean’s list each quarter. She worked for a local attorney before she traveled in her RV to Nevada and California with Terry’s work. Upon returning to Selah in 1996 she began working for the City of Yakima legal department, where she worked for 17 years before retiring.
Karen took pleasure in her travels, with the Oregon Coast being her favorite. She could sit for hours watching for whales at Depot Bay or watching the sunset in Newport. During their RV travels she would often stop in at the casino where she was always lucky and loved her slot machines. Her laugh was one in a million, if you ever heard her laugh you understand.
Karen suffered a short battle of Parkinson’s with Lewy Body Dementia and peacefully passed at home, holding her beloved Terry’s hand. She will be deeply missed by all.
Karen leaves behind her husband, Terry, her children, Donna Nevins, Brenda Urquhart, Renee (Shane) Snodgrass, and Bruce (Lisa) Rennie, ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Carol Kloida, Lloyd and Maxine Ellis, son-in-law Russell Urquhart, and grandchildren Tony Spencer, Ashley Guthrie, and Dougie Raymond.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
