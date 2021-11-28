Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Our beloved brother, Juventino V. Calderon, entered into rest Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Juventino was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on April 13, 1949. He graduated from El Paso High School and attended Beevile College in Texas, where he received his apprenticeship in masonry. Juventino was very close to God and always carried his bible with him. He was always ready to go to church rallies, crusades, and his Sunday services. Juventino loved attending bar-b-ques, birthday parties, and family gatherings. One of his favorite pastimes was to go on the Yakima transit and eating out at KFC, Taco Bell, and Burger King in Yakima. He loved watching old western movies and football. He is preceded in death by his father, Juventino Calderon Sr., his mother, Santos Maria Calderon, baby brother Samuel Calderon, and brother Enrique Calderon. Juventino is survived by his sister Mary Valdivia (Arturo), brothers, Dan Calderon (Rebecca), and David Calderon (Nancy), and numerous nieces and nephews.
You will be greatly missed dear Brother.
Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Both events will take place at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave. Interment to take place at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in