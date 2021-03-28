Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Jutta Barbara Williams passed away peacefully early Monday morning, March 22, 2021, in the presence of her daughter Simona. Jutta was born in Bytom, Śląskie, Poland to parents Karl and Maria (Skupin) Porwoll. From 1742 to 1945 the town was within the borders of Prussia and Germany. But Russia and Germany battled against one another and later collaborated to control the area until 1943 when the treaty was broken. It was at this time Jutta was separated from her family and spent her primary years in facilities for children until being adopted by a loving family who showered her with love. She was blessed to reunite with her loving sister Rita Pfitscher and her mother in Urbach, Germany when she was 16 years old. The love of the two sisters could never be stronger.
Jutta met the fathers of her children while they were stationed in Germany. She had four children, Ewie Williams, Andrew Long, Shiellah Long and Simona Long.
The love of a family was her greatest gift and the focus of her life.
They moved to the US, first arriving at Lewis–McCord Air force base in the early ‘70s where they greatly enjoyed the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. She would later make a beautiful home in Tacoma, Washington and later settle in Yakima for most of her later years.
Jutta was brilliant and driven, teaching herself to speak and write English. She was always busy volunteering until she entered the workforce where she had a long career as a decorated cosmetologist and later owned and operated an adult care home.
Jutta was a great lover of the outdoors, enjoying camping, nature, and all animals. She greatly cherished her faith and was grateful for the supportive community.
Jutta was survived by her sister, Rita Pfitscher, and her beautiful family, three of her children, Ewie Long, Andrew Long and Simona Long, and 22 grandchildren and 26 great-grandkids with 2 on the way.
Visitation will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. You are invited to join the celebration of life service being held on Tuesday March 30, 2021 at Summitview Ward, LDS Church, 4307 Englewood Ave., Yakima at 11:00 a.m. Jutta will be laid to rest at Tahoma Cemetery following the service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be share at www.keithandkeith.com.
