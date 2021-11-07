Valley Hills Funeral Home
Justin Ray Arevalo was called home on October 22, 2021. He was born December 6, 1988 in Hermiston, Oregon and moved to the Yakima valley when he was 2 years old. He was a determined hard worker and provided a loving and safe home for his children and loved ones. He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, and working on cars. He was kind, helpful and wanted to include everyone in his life. His charismatic and outgoing personality connected with numerous friends and he expressed his emotions through music and lyrics. He is well loved by many and survived by his wife Jacqueline Root, son Aden Arevalo (15), daughters Kayli Arevalo (12) and Sophia Arevalo (5), mother Mary Hunt, brothers Robert, Nico Jr., and Richard, sisters Lea, and Sandra, mother in law Melissa Kishwalk, grandmother in law Georgette Abrhamson, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandmother Joyce Hunt.
