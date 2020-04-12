Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Justin Jerome Noel passed away on April 4, 2020 at his home at the age of 44, born July 15, 1975 in Yakima, WA.
Raising Justin was a real joy. He began his education attending Montessori preschool, St. Paul’s Grade School, A.C. Davis High School, Albi High School in Southern France, Santa Clara University in California, Sorbonne University in Paris, France and Seattle University’s School of Business where he received a Master’s Degree of Business.
Justin worked for the Seattle Mariners for several years and moved back to his home he truly loved in Yakima. He then had a very successful business career with the Noel family businesses, as well as working on community projects and developments. He was a member of numerous organizations both national and local as a board member and committeeman in industry and charity work for his community and others. Justin was a real joy to work with, he gave tireless hours to helping his fellow men and women. He will be greatly missed by all of his colleagues and employees who dearly admired him for his intellect, honesty, respectful attitude, and generosity.
Justin loved music and dance and he joined the Melody Lane Singers performing from coast to coast, what a marvelous experience. He performed in numerous stage plays from The Sound of Music as the youngest Von Trapp family member to plays of Shakespeare in college, he was fantastic! Justin later became an accomplished artist and mixed media painter. He had a studio in Portland, OR where he produced vibrant works that were featured in numerous art galleries.
Justin had a great love for his dog Groppo and enjoyed the outdoors snow skiing, water skiing, boating, fishing, tennis, golf, and traveling the world.
Justin was preceded in death by his mother Beatrice Perrault Noel, who he is with in heaven now, as well as grandparents Jerome and Alice Perrault, John Noel Jr. and Clemance Noel, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins! Justin is survived by his father Rodger Noel; stepmother Teresa Noel; his life partner Robert Tower MD; sister Michelle Noel; brother Jason Noel; step sister Shelley (Nick) Osbourne; nephews Jack Hemenway, Harley Hemenway, and Jacob Noel; cousins, Noelle Giese and Ella Giese; aunt Carolyn Noel; and numerous other cousins.
