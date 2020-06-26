Justin E. Triboulet “Trib”

March 24, 1930 - May 26, 2020
Justin Eugene Triboulet, 90 years old, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away May 26, 2020 after an extended illness.
Justin was born in Basco, IL. He was the son of Jesse and Ruby Triboulet, and brother to Homer and Raymond. The family moved to Yakima in 1932. He met and married the love of his life Ferne Loree Smith in 1950, and together they had two wonderful sons, Kerry and Craig.
Justin was a student at Marquette High School and then attended J. M. Perry Institute, where he pursued a career as an Auto Refinisher. He was very successful in that position at Valley Ford from 1946 until he retired in 1991. With his wife Ferne, they enjoyed spending time with family, going to classic car events with sons Kerry and Craig, antique collecting and working on projects around their home.
Justin is survived by his by wife of 69 years, Ferne; his sons, Kerry (Barbara) of Lake Stevens, WA and Craig (Carolyn) of Auburn, WA; grandchildren Bryan, Camille, Tiffany, David, Sarah, Taylor, and Katie, and 12 great-grandchildren.
A gathering to celebrate Justin’s life will be announced at a later date.
