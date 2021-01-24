Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Justin Dean Sheehan was the perfect example of what it means to be human. His lack of perfection gave reason for angels to exist and they surely had their hand on him as he traveled this earth and then left it so suddenly on January 21, 2021. We know his little brother, Nolan, was present at that moment, to take his hand and show him the way to his new home.
Justin was born the third son of John J Sheehan, III and Cynthia Cruzen on April 28, 1989. He emerged with his eyes wide open and his arms stretched wide, as if trying to grab all the world at once. He spent his early years in Duvall, WA and Bothell, WA and later moved to Naches, WA. He earned his GED in 2008.
He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Cruzen, his father, John J Sheehan III, his stepfather, David Cruzen and his brothers John (Jake) Sheehan (Heather), and Dace P Sheehan. Also, his stepbrothers, Kyle Cruzen (Cassandra) and Brooks Hart (Danny), as well as his grandfather and storytelling buddy, Billy D Phipps. He also leaves numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and true friends. He was preceded in death by his little brother and hero, Nolan J Sheehan.
Justin was a bee charmer, a comedian, a work in progress. He lived on the edge and harmed mostly himself in doing so. He was a kind and gentle soul who embraced every stray animal that wandered into his arms. He loved his family, good music and cliff diving with his brothers into the cool waters of Lake Coeur d’Alene. He always wanted to be better, stronger and wiser as he battled an addiction to drugs. Darling, you are forgiven.
Justin, go earn your wings now and pay forward all of our faith and love for you. You will be missed forever, our Pokie. Good night, my green-eyed boy. Sweet dreams, sweet beams and God light you from afar.
There will be a private, family only service. You can make donations to Wags to Riches in his memory and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
