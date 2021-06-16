Valley Hills Funeral Home
Kip Brien passed away at Yakima Memorial Hospital on Tuesday June 8, 2021.
Junior (Kip) Brien was born to Manson and Mollie Brien on March 17, 1929. Joining his sisters Pat, Mary, Julie, and Eva. They all lived in Rice, WA.
Kip was an avid hunter and fisherman from a very young age and throughout the rest of his life.
As a young man, Kip bought 40 acres in the mountains of eastern Washington, where he and his boy built a cabin that is very special to family and friends, and will be enjoyed for many years to come.
Kip was an active member of many valley granges, including Orchard Vale-Terrace Heights and Buena, where he spent many Sunday afternoons playing pinochle with friends, and is where he met his 2nd wife, Janet.
In 1950 he married Doris O’halloran, and they raised four children: Clay, Mike, Gail, and Lee.
Kip worked for many years as a millwright for Western Farmers, out of Seattle.
They later moved to Granger, WA, as he was working in the feed mill.
Kip is preceded in death by his mother and father, his son Clay, his daughter Gail, his wife Doris, and his 2nd wife Janet. Kip is survived by his wife Barbara, his sons Mike (Cathy) Brien and Lee (Bonnie) Brien, five step-children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many friends.
Kip was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A graveside service will be held at the Zillah Cemetery on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10 am, a potluck will follow at Buena Grange at 170 Highland Drive.
