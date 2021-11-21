Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Junior (JR) Harris, 73, of Washington passed away on Saturday, November 6th, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in the loving arms of his beloved, lifetime soulmate Elisa Harris, with his children by his side. JR was born on November 25th, 1947, in Yellville, Arkansas to Virginia Buchannan and Johnny L. Harris, and his family moved to Yakima in 1954. He graduated from Highland High School in 1966, and as a proud American, he enlisted in the Army where he served as an engineer during the Vietnam War.
JR met his soulmate, and the love of his life, Elisa Martinez in the seventh grade, and they started a love that has progressed for over 60 years, with 54 years as a married couple. Throughout their marriage, they inspired many through their loving and caring actions. JR was a loving, amazing, and compassionate husband. He was a proud, supporting father to his children and grandchildren, and a great role model to his nieces, nephews, and all those he met. He enjoyed coaching softball, basketball, and baseball. JR inspired many young athletes through his teachings and positive encouragement. His children and athletes could spot him in a crowd with his signature cowboy hat. He always arrived an hour early for games and would stay late to congratulate the players whether it was a win or loss.
JR was a family man who enjoyed vacationing with his wife and family, some of his favorite places were Cannon Beach, Seaside, Hawaii, Alaska, and the Caribbean. JR hunted elk on horseback for several years with his friends where the laughter and stories are special to many. He was a hell of a hunter and known for his physical toughness with a smile always on his face. Then for the next 40 years, he enjoyed setting up elk camp and hunting with his son, grandson, brothers-in-law, and friends. He also looked forward to his yearly salmon fishing trip with Lenny and his daily phone calls with Johnny Z. He enjoyed dancing, playing rummy, barbequing, and hosting family functions. His hobbies were mowing the lawn, building, and landscaping. JR was known for his contagious laugh and smile, big hugs, strong drinks, and his signature line “I’m livin’ the dream.”
JR loved his work and never did retire. He was a proud and loyal Field Representative for CPC International Apple Company for 25 years. He had a strong work ethic with a no BS mentality. He disliked modern technology; everything was handwritten and stored in his head.
JR is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 54 years, Elisa Harris of Selah, his children Tina Harris of Renton, and Kip Harris of Selah; his grandchildren Deshawn Harris of Charlotte, NC, Katelin and Kassidy Harris of Selah; his brothers Kenny and Dianne Harris of Randall, and Billy Harris of Yakima, his sister Deborah Sue Harris and Craig Lower of Boise, ID; loving in-laws Bill and Elva Huffman of Yakima, Gary and Melva St. George of Yakima, and Robbie and June De La Rosa of Cowiche; sisters-in-law Sue Harris, and Mary Sutley Harris. He loved all his nieces and nephews (too many to mention). He was preceded in death by his parents Johnny and Virginia Harris, brothers Gillis Harris and Danny Harris, and his sister Judy Harris.
We would like to thank the nursing staff at Memorial Hospital, along with Dr. Ester Hunte, Sister Faye, and Father Jesus for the care that was given. We would also like to thank Donna at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home. A special thanks to CPC for their continued support and the boxes of apples donated to the nursing staff on the Covid ward. Most of all, we would like to thank our family and friends for all the prayers, love, and support during this difficult time.
Funeral Services for JR Harris will be on Saturday, March 19th, 2022, at Yakima Foursquare Church from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm with a reception to follow at Selah Civic Center. For additional information contact Donna at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.shawandsons.com.
