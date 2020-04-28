Junior E. McPherson

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Junior went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 with his wife, Phyllis, and their three daughters by his side.
Junior was born in Selah on April 12, 1931 to Elby and Peggy McPherson, joining his brother, Eugene. He graduated from Selah High School in 1949 and attended Yakima Valley College.
On February 17, 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Curtis, and they shared 69 wonderful years together, still holding hands, sharing sweet kisses and telling each other every day, “I love you.”
He worked and raised his family on the family ranch in the Wenas Valley, including custom farming and hauling hay to the West Side. Junior and his father were awarded the honor of Wenas Soil Conservation District Conservation Farmer in 1961. He also served as Associate Pastor for the Selah Church of the Nazarene, where he was a member for many years. He loved the Lord and his church family and served in many capacities including Sunday School teacher, Church Board member, Church Treasurer, and President of the Missionary Society. He later worked at JC Penney, where he made many friends with his co-workers.
He was a great husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, great-great-grandpa, uncle and friend. He coached his granddaughters in softball and followed all the kids when they played sports & cheerleading, played in band, and sang in the choir.
He loved sports his whole life, with the NY Yankees always being his favorite team. Junior played baseball and basketball in high school. Junior was always a huge Selah sports fan, especially following the basketball team during the sixties.
Junior and Phyllis were honored in 2015 at Selah Community Days as the local pioneers. They have lived in Selah all of their life, participating in many parades and attending the parade with their family every year.
Junior was preceded in death by parents Elby and Peggy McPherson, brother Eugene, grandparents, granddaughter Christa, son-in-law Jim Hamil, father and mother-in-law Phil and Emma Curtis, step-mom Mabel, step-sister Carole Mulvahill (Rod), step-brother-in-law Bink Anglin, brother-in-law Gene Curtis, and sister-in-law Norene Rine.
Junior is survived by his loving wife Phyllis, his daughters Kathy Hamil, Diane Dean (Mark) and Linda Bayne (Steve); his grandchildren Jodi Lee (Rick), Janice Helmann (Craig), Nichole Gaut (Kelvin), and Peggy Kirk; his great-grandchildren Dannielle Button, Jacob Button, Chase Lee, Ethan Helmann, Courtney Scrogham (Zack), Jhordin Paradis (Josh), Jessica Casad (Tristen), Jordan Gaut, Brittany Gaut, Miguel Gaut, Rafa Gaut, Kaitlyn Collins, and Piper Kirk; great-great-grandchildren Payton and Ryker Scrogham, Harper Paradis, Aubrey Casad, and Kingston Talley. He is also survived by his step-sister, Linda Anglin, sister-in-law, Ronda Curtis, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
One of Junior’s favorite things to do was go out to eat with as many of his family joining him that could. Junior was always sharing his Christian beliefs with others through his daily life. Junior enjoyed his morning chats with his McDonald’s coffee group.
You have given us lots of love and memories to hold in our hearts until we see you again.
A special thank you to his doctor, Dr. Ross Bethel, and all the nurses and caregivers at Crescent Convalescence, Riverview Manor, and Memorial Hospice.
Viewing at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 pm (masks and gloves). A Private Graveside Service for immediate family is on April 30, 2020. We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
