June passed away peacefully at Chaplaincy Hospice in Kennewick surrounded by family. She was born to George W. and Irma F. (Carrick) Higdon on June 9, 1922 in Felida, Wash., the first of three children. The family moved to Prosser in 1937. She attended Prosser High where she served as senior class president, played on the basketball team and was May Princess.
After graduating in 1941, she attended Yakima Business College until she decided that she did not want a job sitting behind a desk. She went to work for Boeing installing camera wells in B-17 bombers. When she heard the Marines were recruiting women, she was excited to join. She served basic training at Hunter’s College in New York City. She then went to Edenton, North Carolina. She was assigned to the College of Mortuary Science and was trained as a gunnery instructor for twin 50 caliber machine guns in B-24 bombers. She became the first woman Marine aerial gunnery instructor. She was a true patriot, proud to be an American and appreciative of all the opportunities given to her. A very memorable time for June, escorted by her son, Keith, was going on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. and mingling with other Veterans. She also made Honor Quilts for Veterans.
While in the Marines she made swimsuits for the girls in her barracks out of parachute material.
June started sewing at the age of three and became an excellent seamstress. She made gowns for Miss Texas contestants, brides, cheerleaders, special order dresses, and hundreds of aprons. Some she would sell at bazaars but most she would give away. She made beautiful quilts out of scraps of material. Not the tiniest piece of cloth was thrown away!
June was an accomplished artist and her beautiful paintings have hung throughout her home, and the homes of her family.
While living in Albuquerque, she went out on the Indian reservation and made good friends with the Navajo and Hopi people, especially the Patero family who designed beautiful turquoise jewelry. They became lifelong friends. She sold a lot of it on commission under the name “With Reservations.” She bought a lot for herself too! June was always adorned with some turquoise.
They moved from state to state following Jack’s government career, retiring in Prosser. They remodeled a beautiful home for her mother, Irma. June was an angel taking care of her mother for 15 years in the nursing home.
She enjoyed being the hostess on casino bus trips to Nevada sponsored by Moffit Tours. She made sure all had a good time by providing a movie, games and snacks.
You could say June was a renaissance woman as there wasn’t much she couldn’t do. She had many accomplishments and interests over her 97 years.
Every home June lived in had her personal touches and was filled with beautiful antique furniture.
Her favorite pastimes included reading, hostessing card parties, dancing, doing puzzles, going to the casino, and Old Time Fiddling, probably not in that order.
She was always a gracious hostess and she could throw a delicious meal together even if the cupboard was practically bare! There were always cookies when her grandchildren dropped by. She hosted many gatherings with all her children, grands and great grands, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family reunions meant a lot to her.
June is survived by her children, Roger Bates (Doris) of Prosser, Claudia Kravitz (Lee) of Haleiwa, Hawaii, Keith Bates of Englewood, Colorado, Jon Bates of Prosser, Tim Bates (Lisa) of Grandview, Texas, and adopted daughter Mary Jo Baroni and her daughter, Teresa Scott, of Laverne, California; her grandchildren, Malia Jirova, Shelly Best, Alison Bunker (Chad), Michael Bates, Kent & Kailey Kravitz, Lindsey Lopez (Kenneth), and Elizabeth Whitt (Phillip); and great-grandchildren, Elise & Drew Bunker, Evelyn Whitt and Bogomil Jirov. She is also survived by numerous precious nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Higdon and sister Norma Short, and grandson-in-law SSGT Marvin Best.
A Celebration of Life with full Military Honors will be held at 3:00 PM June 9, 2020, at the Prosser Senior Center when all of her children and grandchildren come back to town. It will include a potluck, music, and perhaps a game of pinochle and cribbage. You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com, or P.F. Home, PO Box 409, Prosser, WA 99350.
Donations may be made to Chaplaincy Hospice Care in June Bates’ name, 1480 Fowler, Richland, WA 99352.
