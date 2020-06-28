Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
June Blevins Kinsey of Grove, Oklahoma, joined her Savior in heaven and moved on to glory on June 20th, 2020 in Yakima, Washington at the age of 93.
June Rose was born and raised in the Oklahoma Hills of Grove, Oklahoma by Ernest & Ruth Ross (Swogger) on June 14th, 1927. She graduated from both Oak Grove Common School and Grove High School in Oklahoma where she began teaching school at the Dennis School. It was in this school yard where she met her future husband of 50 years and love of her life, Frank Blevins. Frank and June were married on August 1st, 1945 in Grove, Oklahoma before heading west to settle in Raymond, Washington. Here they grew their family with the addition of their 3 wonderful children, Douglas Huntley Blevins, Gregory Frank Blevins, and Lois Lynn Broetje. June and Frank retired to Yakima, Washington where they built their farm oasis that they loved and where Frank passed away in 1995. A few years after Frank passed away, June married her second love, Emerald Kinsey, who passed away in 2014.
June was beloved by everyone who crossed her path, and known for her joyful smile, loving heart, and most of all for her unwavering and strong faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ. She could often be found singing hymns, with her hands elbow high in biscuit or pie dough, watching the birds, or working a crossword – if she wasn’t spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren she loved so much.
June is preceded in death by her parents Ernest & Ruth Ross, her 3 siblings: Sylvia Williams, Bonnie Mestrovich, and Delmer Clinton Ross, and her husband and father of her 3 children Frank Blevins, and her second husband Emerald Kinsey.
June is survived and lovingly remembered by her 3 children: Doug (Becky) Blevins, Greg (Debbie) Blevins, Lois (David) Broetje, and her step-daughter: Twila (Jim) Kinsey Oman; her 6 grandchildren: Krista (Bryan) Wilkeson, Jenny (Roy) Collins, Jamie (Mandi) Blevins, Whitney Broetje, Shawn Blevins, and Aaron Blevins; her 10 great-grandchildren: Jordan (Samantha) Wilkeson, Zach (Mariah) Collins, Sydney (Spencer) Schwiesow, Kinsey Collins, Cody Blevins, Emilee Blevins, Jack Blevins, Maci Blevins, Bristol Blevins, and Taylor Blevins; 3 great-great-grandchildren: Blakely Wilkeson, Neveah Collins, and Noah Stewart; and countless nieces and nephews.
June’s Celebration of Life will be held later this summer, and she will be laid to rest at Terrace Heights Memorial Park next to her husband Frank. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Elmcroft Assisted Living, Heartlinks Hospice, and dear family friend Cheryle Nelson – for their incredible care of June and love for their family. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
If June could leave one legacy, she would want you to know of Jesus’ saving and powerful love. “For I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. It is this, her greatest legacy, that will live on in her family and every life she touched.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In