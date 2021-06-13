June Annette Epperson (Zito)

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
WHEN YOU THINK OF ME, REMEMBER MY HEART
June A. Epperson (Zito) passed away June 3, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. June married Allen Epperson and soon two girls arrived, Mindy and Christina.
Though June was hard to get out of her home, once she did, she loved to travel. At any time, she was ready for the casino. She loved all the family gatherings, and always had a cup of coffee ready for anyone.
June is survived by two daughters, Mindy Epperson (Ryan) and Christina Webster (Kevin), six grandchildren, Devin, Kaden, Hannah, Kiera, Dakota, and Grayson, three sisters, Jorene (Bob), Vickie (Don), Anita (Gary), a brother, Mike (Kendra), her special cousin, Carmen Spencer Slagg, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. June is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Betty Zito, a grandchild, three sisters, Paula, Darleen, and Patricia, and two brothers, Gary and John.
June very often spoke of her lifelong friend, Patty Fox, and how much she cherished their friendship. A big thank you to Katie Neifert and Bobby Mitchell for always being there to help. Know that she always appreciated you all.
Please contact Christina by Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at (509) 480-5028 for details on the Memorial Service. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
