Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Julius Rashawn McClelland was born Sunday, October 12, 1986, and passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Julius Rashawn McClelland had a “Little Engine That Could” mentality. When he got off the track, he would get back on stronger and more determined than ever. Shawn was an encourager. If you were doubting yourself, he would always have positive words to lift you up. He knew that the road is sometimes rough and uphill but his don’t quit, keep trying attitude was what he lived by and shared with others. He was the voice of reason. Always willing to talk it over and work things out. He would give you his last dime with a smile and ask was there anything else he could do to help. That’s who he was. He never met a stranger. He was intelligent, articulate, talented, unique, a loyal faithful friend. He always saw the BEST in everyone. The life of the party. We will miss basking in his glowing light and seeing that smile that brightened our days. He touched everyone’s heart he met and left a life-long impression on their souls. He will be greatly missed. He was GREATLY LOVED by many.
He is survived by his Mother: Valencia Malone-Blankenship and Father: Kenneth McClelland, His Wife: Tarren Rice-McClelland. Son: Jaiden McClelland. Grandparents: Lynda Malone and Juanita McClelland. Mother-in-Law: Patricia Oden Father-in-Law: Ricky Rice Sisters: Chantel Moss, Mandy Taylor-Malone, Jordan Oden, Kendra Rice. Brothers: Nicholas Malone, Roderick the II, Jordan McClelland, JaVaughn McClelland, Ricky Rice Jr., Son’s Mother: Lanesha Flowers Nieces: Nyla Jade Malone, Aryanna Burns, Marley Rice, London Davis. Nephews: K’Marree Washington, Savion Rice, Elias Rice, Zayden Oden-Merles Aunts: Chanel Malone, Amber Thompson, Roslyn McClelland-Cohen, Jacqueline Bowens, Cynthia McClelland, Toni McClelland, Teri McClelland, Suzanne Gwynn. Uncles: Marlon Malone, Damian Thompson, Erik Blankenship. Great Aunts: Dorothy White, Anne Thompson, Merry Malone, Evelyn Malone. Great Uncles: Larry Malone Bobby Malone. Cousins: Marissa Malone, Ariel Malone, Rebecca Malone, Tyra Thompson, Caspian Thompson, Tionna Thompson, LaShurn Ferrell, Javone McClelland, Kyle Rogers, Imani Groce, Avery Dunn, Jaylon McClelland, Jacoby McClelland, Josiah McClelland, Jamison McClelland, Jene McClelland, Jazmine McClelland-Davenport, Janeane White, Tyree White, Elsie White-Harrison, Tasha White, Timia White, Christina White. Bonus Parents: Roderick Williams, Delores Meader. Bonus Uncles: Robert Harris, Alex Modest. Bonus Aunties: Sharon Harris, Donna Lee, Nia Brown, Natasha King. Bonus Brothers: Jordan O’Neal, Vincent Steward, Seth Orr, Jeremy Peterson, Daniel Gutierrez, Jamel James, Gary Pellum. Bonus Sisters: Courtney Harris, Nina Lee, and countless other bonus brothers and sisters. His extended family and cousins in Yakima, Seattle, Louisiana, Texas and Colorado. The Malone Family, The Blankenship Family, The Oden Family, The Lee & Rodriguez Family. The Mack Family, The Jones Family, The Boatner Family, The Harris & Brown Family, The Carter Family, The Beauchamp & Mitchell Family. Our Greater Faith Family.
He is preceded in death by two brothers Lance & J’Vonte Williams, Great Grandparents, Christine & Jean Malone, his Grandfather Roosevelt McClelland, his Great Aunt, Shirlee Malone, his Uncle Federico Malone, his Cousin Jerome McClelland.
Viewing is scheduled for Friday, July 30, 2021, from 4:00-7:00pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901). A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 2:00pm at Greater Faith Baptist Church (816 S. 6th St, Yakima, WA 98901). Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
