Julie Sallee (Hickle), 61, passed away peaceful at her home in Selah, WA on Friday, November 26th, 2021. She was born in Enumclaw, WA, February 9th, 1960 to the late Charles (Dutch) and Viola Hickle. She was youngest of six children and grew up in Grandview, WA. She raised her two sons in Newberg, OR. Those left to cherish her memory are her mother Viola; sons, David (Sue) Hickle and Mark (Cassi) Kiehn; grandchildren Winter, Serenity, Jasmine, Ben, and Annie; greatgrandchild Atreyu; brothers, Jace, Jim, and Jack (Kay) Hickle and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Raymond Sallee and her brothers Joe and Jerry Hickle.
A celebration of Julie’s life will be held in the spring.
