Julie Maureen Loomis unexpectedly passed away on October 19, 2021. She was born in Seattle, WA September 10, 1946.
Julie lived in Seattle as a young child before moving to Bainbridge Island where she grew up. Julie and Don got together in 1981, moving to Grandview. They were together for a total of 40 years. They were living in Yakima during their times of passing. They really loved each other and were great examples as parents to their children.
During high school, Julie was the president of the Seabold Methodist Youth Group. She was also the president of the Girls Athletic Association in 1964 and a member of the Honor Society.
She graduated from Bainbridge Island High School in 1964. She attended three different colleges.
Julie had several jobs during her life, working primarily as a bookkeeper. She worked at Holtzinger Fruit in Yakima, WA prior to retirement.
Her friends and coworkers spoke of her as being a mentor and a person that got along with everyone. She was known for her great work ethics. She had of gift of making others feel that they were important.
In her early years, she loved playing softball and was the third baseman for Dave’s Darlings. She also enjoyed riding horses, reading books, gardening, and traveling. When living on a farm, we had lots of animals, most of them being rescues. She couldn’t pass up bringing home a stray dog. She loved giving her pig mud baths during the extreme heat, she grew ginormous gardens, and worked very hard all her life.
Julie is survived by her son Marty Fogli (Rochelle), daughter Toni Fogli, stepdaughter Shelly Freeze (Jason), grandchildren Amy Hamilton (Chris), David Rudd (Ashli), Jaclynn Biggers (Catlin), Raver Comentoy and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews, siblings Vicky Lynch, Greg Loomis (Joy), and stepsister Joan Parker.
Julie was preceded in death by her husband Donald Desallier who passed away from cancer two months prior to her passing, brother Christopher “Kit” Loomis, mother Shirley Loomis Storms, father Vernon Doyle Loomis, stepfather Robert “Bob” Storms, and brother-in-law Bill Priest.
A celebration of life for Julie will be held Friday November 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, 1010 West Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA 98902. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com.
Julie was a friend to everyone and was greatly loved by all.
