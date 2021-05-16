Julie Marie Peterson

March 11, 1961, Aberdeen, Washington - May 1, 2021, Yakima, Washington
Julie lived each day to the fullest! She was a fun, loving, thoughtful daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend who enjoyed being with those she loved. She passionately pursued her ambitions and interests and included others who wanted to keep up!
Her deepest ambition was learning about language and cultures around the world.
Throughout her travels and education, she learned to speak several different languages. Julie had a way of making and maintaining friendships everywhere she traveled.
While at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), beginning in 1979, she studied Spanish and Norwegian, later declaring majors in Scandinavian Studies and History. During her time at PLU, she also traveled and studied in Norway, and at two universities in Sweden: Uppsala and Linkoping Universities. While living, and traveling in Scandinavia, she immersed herself in the language and cultures of these countries learning to communicate in Swedish, Norwegian, some Finnish and with the ability to understand Danish. She also reconnected the family with relatives still living in Scandinavia. She maintained communication with many of these relations until she passed away.
After graduating Pacific Lutheran University, in 1984. Julie worked for Catholic Charities in Dallas Texas, helping to resettle Ethiopian and Eritrean refugees from Africa. She could not resist learning about their cultures and languages. Once again, she made many friends and maintained these relationships. Following her work with Catholic Charities, she completed her master’s degree, in special education, and bilingual education at the University of Texas in Austin. Following her graduation, she returned to Washington state, and started her teaching career in the Yakima School District working in bilingual and special education programs. Julie was very successful working with exceptional children. Her ability to encourage and motivate learning through her own interests and creativity lit a fire that fueled her students desire to learn. She would frequently say, “You are good enough, you are smart enough, and gosh darn it; people like you!” She always wanted her students to know they were valued for who they are and that they can pursue their goals. Julie retired from Yakima School District, in June 2020.
Julie has many friends in the Yakima area through the many activities she enjoyed: bike racing, distance riding, hiking, bunco, book club, pottery, gardening, and painting. She also continued her study of cultures and languages and maintained connections with all the friends she made.
Julie was a caring, loving person who is survived by her parents Walter and Violet Peterson of Montesano, Washington, her brothers, and sister: Paul and Claudia Peterson, Jim & Marcy Peterson, Gayle & John Arbaugh, nieces, and nephews: Karl, Katie & Josh Keller (Sophie, Eleanor), Tom Arbaugh, Jamie Peterson, KaCey Peterson (Hayden, Piper), Lisa & Ryan Kramer (Riley, Neveah), Teresa & Steve Schneider (Brayden, Madix), as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Julie wants you not to worry, she is resting in God’s arms.
A celebration of life will be held at The Methodist Church, in Montesano, Washington, on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 2:00 PM. This is an outdoor celebration. Covid guidelines will be followed.
Per Julie’s request, gifts or donations may be made to: Rod’s House, 204 Naches Ave., Yakima, WA 98901; La Casa Hogar, 106 South 6th St., Yakima, WA 98901. The family would also like to include: The American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In