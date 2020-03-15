Valley Hills Funeral Home
On March 6th, 2020, the medical community and the city of Toppenish lost a remarkable physician who devoted 50 years to giving exceptional care to patients all over the Yakima Valley. A dear and caring mother, and grandmother. Surrounded by family and love, Julie Annette Ricking M.D., passed away after her battle with cancer.
Born March 1st, 1945 at Maple Knoll Hospital in Springdale, OH to Carl Ricking, Sr., and Ethel (Bachman) Ricking. Julie graduated from Macmurray College in Biology in Jacksonville, IL, and earned her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. She completed her residency in internal medicine with subspecialty in pulmonary medicine at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH. She worked at many clinics and hospitals across the United States, and worked with Doctors Without Borders in Haiti, worked in Alaska, England and as a National Park Physician. She settled in the Yakima Valley and became the first female physician to work in the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. She assisted Carlos Oliveras with Dr. Don Gargas, M.D., and Dr. Paul Monahan, M.D. in establishing medical services for the migrant poor and all Yakima Valley people. She worked many long hours at the clinic and hospital in Toppenish, WA, on the Yakama Indian reservation. She would get there in the morning, and stay until past midnight at times, to make sure she was providing the best care for her patients.
Her greatest accomplishments came in 1985, when she traveled to Guatemala City, to an orphanage to adopt her two kids, Carlos and Sandra Ricking. They became her constant companions, traveling to the hospitals when on call, and going to the clinic at night to do homework so she could do her patient charting. She championed her friends, family, and patients to live healthy lives, and liked hearing about their interests. She understood people and she loved every one of her patients. She was a tower of kindness. She worked hard to continue her knowledge of medicine through continuing education courses, and online research for each of you. Outside of work, she loved to travel, going to a good PowWow and taking in all the beautiful bead work, she loved every culture. She greatly enjoyed a good tea party, reading a good book, and observing a great symphony and play. She loved her two grandchildren Gabriel and Julie Ricking-Halderman. She liked quiet moments with her german shepherd Max II and cats, she will be greatly missed.
Julie is survived by her children, Carlos and Sandra Ricking (Lenard Halderman II), grandchildren, Gabriel and Julie Ricking-Halderman, all of the Yakima Valley; her sister-in-law, Joyce Ricking, niece Karla Ricking, and grand niece Brittney Droll, all of Ohio. Julie is preceded in death by her parents, and her big brother Carl Ricking, Jr.
A private ceremony with family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and honorarium donations can be directed to the following charities of her choice; online at https://secure.seattlecca.org/ or sent to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, P.O. Box 24385, Seattle, WA 98124-0385. Checks can be made payable to SCCA with indication that they are in memory of Julie Annette Ricking, M.D. for research in lung cancer, to the SCCA house or SCCA supportive care services. Donations can also be made to Cottage in the Meadow, https://www.memfound.org, designation: Compass Care/End of Life in memory of Julie Annette Ricking, M.D.
