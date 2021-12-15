Julianna L. Roberts

Hennessey Valley Funeral Home
Julianna “Julie” Lynette Roberts, a lifelong resident of Yakima, passed away on November 14, 2021, in Spokane, Washington. Julie was born to Laurel and Johnny Roberts on June 21, 1966, in Yakima, Washington. She graduated from A.C. Davis High School in Yakima in 1984.
Julie was a very creative person who loved to paint, scrapbook, remodel, and do DIY projects. She also enjoyed shopping, but above all else, loved spending time with her family and friends. Being a grandma was her greatest joy.
She loved fiercely and unconditionally. Whatever she had, she’d happily give to anyone who needed it. Her laugh was one of a kind and if you heard it, you knew she was there. If anyone needed a safe space without judgement, Julie was it.
Julie was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Roberts. She is survived by her sons, Cody Stewart and Dylan Roberts; daughter and son-in-law, Kylie and Sean McKie; brothers, Darrell Roberts and Duane Roberts; mother, Laurel Roberts; grandparents, Lauren and Eva Welsh and Roy and Josie Roberts; granddaughter, Kaitlyn McKie; and nephew, Scott Roberts, whom she helped raise.
A service is being planned and will be announced at a later time.
A service is being planned and will be announced at a later time.
