Julian Bleu Wabinga

December 13, 1971 - August 2017
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
JB lived with much energy, curiosity and expectation. We lost him sadly, unbelievably soon and surely unreadily. He had a good moral character, with great love and concern for family. He had uncertainties and sorry days, but accomplished valuable lessons moving forward with that constant light in all of us, Hope.
He was comfortable in the kitchen, with technology, construction mechanics. He was one of those people who learn quickly and is good at whatever they do. JB loved cars, old trucks, fishing, dogs, night-life, nature, the Yakima dessert, the green of our mountains, Seattle, the paradise of Hawaii (where he was born) and the blue-green sea, his favorite colors.
JB had many friends and acquaintances and a fairly large family. He leaves his dad Carl, mom Elaine, sisters Adele, Tirza, and Carlea, brothers Gabriel and Jesse and very many aunts, uncles and cousins, twelve nieces and nephews, fourteen great nieces and nephews and two beloved sons, Sonny and Spencer with their lovely mother, Tanya.
We miss him, and as all humans do with our closest ones, we loved him. We know God is taking care of him and we thank God always. We thank you who remember him. You can pray for him and any memorials can be given to the Homeless groups or Mental Health organizations (e.g. NAMI).
A Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Please bring a lawn chair. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family, please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In