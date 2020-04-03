Julia Arlene Colvin Smith

Julia A Smith, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee of natural causes. She was born on August 15, 1930, in Hebron, Nebraska to Clarence and Aretta (McMillan) Colvin, one of 4 children. She married Don C. Smith on January 15, 1950 and raised 4 children in Yakima, moving to Quincy in the early ‘70s. She is survived by 3 of her children, Pamela (Duane) Pratt, Darlene (Tim) Harris, and Don (Gloria) Smith; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Sharon, grandson Tom, her parents and siblings.
At this time, the family is postponing the memorial due to Covid-19. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guest book at http://www.scharbacks.com.
