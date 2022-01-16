Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Judy Marie Horst left us on January 7, 2022. Judy was born February 16, 1942 to Gertrude Carlson and Joseph Antonittis (later changed to Anton because her father thought it sounded like a disease). Childhood and adolescence were spent in Medicine Lake and Robbinsdale. During her high school years, Judy worked for her father, who was a tool and die maker. Rumor has it that he invented the mold for the hula hoop. Working in this environment greatly enhanced her dexterity and mechanical abilities. After graduation, she worked as a hair stylist, having completed all the required classes on time.
She met her future husband at a college winter break party. They were married on July 3, 1965, and honeymooned at a cabin on Lake Superior. Funny story — when they arrived at the resort, their cabin was still occupied, so the owner put the newlyweds up in their house and in their bedroom (it’s hard to stay quiet on your wedding night). From their union arrived two boys, Jeff and Justin. Initially, the couple lived in St. Paul, while Jim finished college at U of M. In the fall of 1966, they moved to Seattle so Jim could attend graduate school. It was here Jeff was born. In 1967, the family of three moved to back to MN and spent two years in Brainerd so that Jim could work on his commitment to the state.
They moved out west to Spokane for five years and the birth of Justin. In 1975, Jim accepted a social work position with the U.S. Public Health Service Division, of India Health. During the next 30 years, the family moved to Pine Ridge, SD, Chamberlain, SD, Neah Bay, WA, and finally, to Yakima, WA in 1988.
Judy was an avid collector and accomplished artist and crafter. Whenever available, she enrolled in classes either at local colleges or workshops. She made beautiful jewelry and would spend hours searching for new designs and looking through her vast supply of beads. Judy looked forward to the annual Rock Hound Retreat, near Fossil, OR where they had classes on metalsmithing, wire wrapping, cabochons, doublets, and triplets. She was a collector of antique dolls, and was a well-known resource for other doll owners who wanted appraisals and/or repairs. Also, on occasion one may have seen her at the casino.
Judy is loved and cherished by Jim, Jeff, and Justin. She has two grandsons, Jackson and Raliegh. Also surviving her are her older sister Jan and niece Megan, and younger brother Joe and nephew Joey.
She is always on our minds and in our hearts.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in