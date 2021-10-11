Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Judy M. Scott-Bates went to be with her true love, Paul, on October 3, 2021, at 74 years of age.
Judy was born in Yakima on September 14, 1947 to Arlond and Maud (Roberson) Scott. She enjoyed making porcelain dolls with her friend and teacher star Allen. She loved flamingos and anything purple.
Judy is survived by her daughters Jodi Hendrickson and Tami Olson, sons Travis and Pete Bates, grandchildren Paul, Jazmyne, Jeremiah, Ashley (Anthony), Riley and Charlie. She is also survived by her brother Richard Scott, her best friend Star Allen and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul and her brother Robert Scott.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday October 19 at 10:00 at Keith and Keith Funeral Home with burial to follow at West hills Memorial Park. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
