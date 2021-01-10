Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Judy Lee (Hale) Baugher, 78, passed away on January 6, 2021 at home. Judy was born in Bremerton, WA on August 15, 1942 to Ed and Pearl Hale. A few years later, the family moved to Wapato and lived on a farm. It was here on the farm that Judy fell in love with all animals. Judy attended school in Wapato and graduated from Wapato High School. Four days later, she married her life companion, Mike Baugher. Their union brought three children into the world, Michael Lee, Jack Allen, and Paula Jean. Judy and Mike traveled to many places around the world while Mike served the role of Minister. Judy was a wonderful person who loved life and made friends wherever she went. She will be deeply missed by all who had the opportunity to know her. Judy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Mike, her children, and her grandchildren.
The family will not be holding any services because of concerns of gatherings due to Covid-19. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
