Judy Heyer

Judith Ann Heyer, age 74, passed away after a short illness on December 13, 2021 at Yakima Memorial Hospital.
Judy was born to Herman and Maria Idema on April 20, 1947 at Long Beach Memorial Hospital in Long Beach, California. She graduated from Paramount High in 1964. Judy is survived by her 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and numerous other family.
She spent the last 20+ years of her life in The Pass in Snoqualmie Washington where she ran the Summit West Kids Club at Snoqualmie Summit Ski Area. She was compassionate with the children that came through her program as well as being a mentor to all of those that worked for her. A few of her greatest accomplishments came through her years spent working for Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue where she was twice named Firefighter of the Year and once named Washington State Firefighter of the Year. She spent time with search and rescue as well.
Besides spending time with those she loved, she had a passion for gardening, woodworking and other various projects, being active and enjoying the sunshine. She loved to travel, hike and build things. Judy was recently baptized at West Valley Missionary Church. She loved God passionately with all of her heart and soul.
A memorial will be held in her honor at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Paramount, California at 11:00 am on January 15th, 15941 Virginia Ave., Paramount, Ca.
