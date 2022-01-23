Valley Hills Funeral Home
Judy Dorchak, 79, passed away on January 6th, 2022. She was born in Seattle, WA to David and Mary Jane Schlegel on December 9th, 1943. She loved her family. She has a sister, Janie Schlegel, and 2 brothers: Dave Schlegel and Larry Schlegel. She had 2 sons: Larry and David Hernandez, 2 grandchildren named Kyler and Devin Hernandez, as well as 1 great-grandchild named Landon. Judy loved fishing, camping, and boating. She lived a while with her brother Larry in California as well as her sister Janie in Seattle, WA. She was always there for our family sharing memories and being an all around joker, and we know she is in heaven updating the family that she hasn’t seen in a while. May she rest in peace. We will be having a celebration of life, at a later date, due to the Covid situation. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in