Judy Carol Bennett 73, of Selah, Washington passed away at her home on Wednesday January 27, 2021. Judy was an angel to us all. She was born on May 15, 1947 in Yakima, where she grew up and graduated YVCC in 2004. Judy married the love of her life Michael Bennett on March 19, 2006. Judy is preceded in death by her parents Katherine and Joseph Keagle, sisters Beverly Ackerman (Leon), Barbara Keagle, and brothers Francis “Bud” Keagle (Doris), and Marvin Keagle (Evelyn). She is survived by her husband Michael Bennett sons Sam Bennett (Krista), Aaron Bennett, grandchildren Jennifer Bennett, William Bennett, sister Sharon Braley (Richard), numerous nieces and nephews. Judy loved to fish and camp with her family. Her favorite past time was reading, going to Bingo and visiting casinos. She volunteered at the local St. Vincent Centers Food Bank for many years. Judy adored her “grandbabies” and loved on them any chance she got. Judy was the sweetest lady you’d ever meet. Her smile made you feel at home. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, 1010 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA on Wednesday February 3, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 pm. A Graveside service will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, 3001 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA on Thursday February 4, 2021 at 1:00 pm. The family plans on a summer time Celebration of Life Reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions and food be donated to St. Vincent Centers Food Bank at 2626 Rudkin Rd., Union Gap, WA.
