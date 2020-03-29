Rainier Memorial Center
Judy, 82, died peacefully 3-10-2020 at her home surrounded by family. Her husband Wally McKelheer died 3-3-2020, they were together 60-plus years and are now together in heaven with the good Lord above.
Judy grew up in Naches and attended Naches schools. She was in the class of 1956. She belonged to Rainbow girls, ski club, garden club and many others. Growing up the family took many trips every year including Yellowstone.
Judy married and had three children. She was a military wife and homemaker. She later remarried Wally the love of her life, they moved to the outskirts of Moxee. She loved to go camping and go to the company cabin up Chinook Pass.
Judy and Wally had a child, Mia McKelheer, and was a mother to four children. They had a trailer at 12 West up White Pass for many years with family and friends. She worked at Snokist canning as a head floor lady for many years. They had an oceangoing houseboat in Anacortes, they would go fishing and crabbing around the San Juan Islands over the years. Judy and Wally had many friends, she was a good cook and made home meals and desserts. Judy was full of piss and vinegar and a high spirited lady, to the end she loved going to the casinos with Wally and daughter-in-law. She had a special friendship with Pam that will always be remembered.
She is survived by three children: Ken Emmerson (Pam), Jill Emmerson Sandall and Mia McKelheer Cothnen (Travis); four grandsons: James, Ryan, Paul & Kenny J., and granddaughter Samantha Day Emmerson; many nieces and nephews; extended family especially by Robin Acfon Martin and niece Anna Acfon. She leaves behind her best friends Ethel in Oregon and Earlene in Montana; she leaves behind her two cats Milo and Lil; she has five great-grandchildren.
At Judy’s request there will not be services, she wanted everyone to remember the good times.
Arrangements where cared for by Rainier Memorial Center.
