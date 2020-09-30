Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Judy A. Lewis passed away surrounded by family on September 25th, 2020. On September 27th, 1957, she was born in Springfield, Missouri, to Forrest and Edith Estes, but lived in Yakima which she considered home for nearly all of her life.
She was a small but mighty woman who led with love. Her fight for life allowed her to beat stage 4 cancer when all odds were against her, and she utilized that victory to empower everyone around her. She worked as a Commercial Route Sales Representative for many years before limited abilities forced early retirement. Outside of work, she loved to go bowling, watch movies, play games, shop, and engaged in those activities with her family and friends, doing so with a coffee in hand.
She was blessed with two children and one grandchild that she treated like her own. She lived for them and taught them to work hard and love even harder. In fact, she told them just how much she loved them daily. She also extended that love to her siblings, with whom she held a special bond.
Judy was love. And Judy is loved. She will be dearly missed, forever in our hearts, and never forgotten.
Judy is survived by her daughter Janell Lewis; son Brett Whittlesey; granddaughter Kylia Lewis; sister Carol Torres; brothers Carl Estes and Jim Estes; nieces Carley Estes, Regina Moskaloff, Cindy Knight, Sabrina Estes, Lisa Barlow, and Laurie Estes; and nephews Marco Antonio Torres, Ryan Knight, and Nicholas Knight.
She is preceded in death by her mother Edith Estes; father Forrest Estes; sisters Sharon Luepke and Shirley Moskaloff; uncle Fred Jones; and nephew Jerry Hilton Jr.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held on Friday, October 2nd, 2020, followed by a Graveside Committal Service at 1:00 pm for family and friends at Calvary Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In