Judy A. Backlund, 73, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Rexinger's Barn, 291 Aviator Lane, off Kittitas Highway in Ellensburg. Judy will be laid to rest in a private family service at the IOOF Cemetery in Ellensburg. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Judy and her family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com
