Judith “Judy” Bishop, September 10, 1953 - October 2, 2021, was born to Homer and Mary Wine in Saline, Missouri. Judy was a devout Christian and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had an intoxicating smile that brightened people’s day. She enjoyed reading her bible every morning and would spend countless hours tending her flowers as she was an avid gardener.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 42 years, Ron Bishop. She is survived by her children Gary (Abby) Bishop, and Pam (Matt) Chappel, grandchildren, Joey, Lexy, Kody, Austin, Chloe, Russell, Caleb and Timothy, great-grandchildren, Dean, Samuel, Liam, Averlye and Josiah, brothers, Jim, Bob, Bill, Terry and Larry, as well as her dear friend, Steve.
She will be missed dearly.
A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm at West Valley Missionary Church (11107 Wide Hollow Rd., Yakima, WA 98908). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
