Judith Elaine Caspar passed away on Friday, September 17th, 2021. Judith was born on March 17th, 1938, to Elmer and Elizabeth Kuhlmann in Everett, WA.
She grew up in Snohomish, WA where she graduated from Zion Lutheran Parochial School, Snohomish High School and attended Everett Junior College before transferring and graduating from Central Washington University.
Judith was employed by the Ellensburg School District for twenty-one years at the EHS library and the school district print shop.
She married Eldon D. Caspar on December 12th, 1959, at Zion Lutheran in Snohomish. After moving to Ellensburg, they were faithful members of Good Hope Lutheran Church; where Eldon ushered, served on council, and Judith played the organ.
Eldon and Judith had and raised three children: Deborah, David, and Daniel. She was preceded in death by her husband Eldon and their son Daniel. She is survived by her son David of Ellensburg and daughter Deborah (Warren) Ehlke of Meridian, ID; her grandchildren Mitchell (Lauren) Ehlke of Boise, ID, Nicole (Adam) Banner of Meridian, ID, and Sam (Kim) Ehlke of Meridian, ID; and two great-granddaughters, Maisie and Madilyn Banner; daughter in-law Arica (Dan) French of Ellensburg and her son Isaac Kindervag. She is also survived by her brother William (Diane) Kuhlmann of Eagle River, AK, and several nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life is planned for, Saturday, September 25th at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 1402 Brick Rd., Ellensburg, WA at 11:00 AM. Memorials can be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
