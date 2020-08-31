Judith E Pittman, known as Judy, born in Illinois on September 26, 1935, went to be with our Lord in Heaven August 17, 2020.
Judy had lived and worked in Yakima for 14 years in real estate and public relations before moving to California to be closer to her family.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, William R Pittman, her son Gary Brown and daughter in law Pam of Corona, Calif., her daughter Dianna Manship De’ville and son in law Patrick Deville of Anaheim, Calif., her son Jeffrey A Brown and daughter in law Sheryl of Riverside, Calif., stepdaughter Debbie Martin, and son in law Jeff Martin from Fullerton, Calif.
She also is survived by 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, Calif. on September 8, 2020 at 9:30 AM.
