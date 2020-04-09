Judith C. Opp passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow, at the age of 73. Judi was born in Yakima on May 29, 1946 to Archie and Geri Evans. She lived most of her life in Yakima. She is survived by her son, Terrald Bright of Elk Grove, CA, her granddaughter, Jaqi Wicwillow of Fairbanks, AK and her brother, Ronald Evans of Tennessee.
Due to concerns regarding the Covid-19 virus, there are no services. A celebration of life will be held later in the year.
Contact Terrald at (916) 647-3221 to receive information regarding Judi’s celebration of life.
