Judith Anne Metz

Judith ‘Judy’ Anne Metz found peace with her maker in the morning hours of Wednesday, April 7th, 2021.
Blindness, COPD and chronic back pain prevented her from living an active life in her later years but we know she’s restored to perfect working order now.
She used her compassion to champion the underdog and rescue the lost. She always had a house full of kids and injured animals that needed help. Judy retired from a long career as a Para Pro with the Yakima School District and Juvenile Detention Center. Working with troubled kids was where she made the biggest impact. Judy enjoyed reading scary novels, gardening, crocheting, fostering kittens and spending time with family and her pets. She had a green thumb for all plants but especially her orchids!
Mom would want to thank every single person who ever visited or called her the last several years of her life. Being home bound was the same every day and having the visits brought her enjoyment. Thank you Rosie for all the things you did to help her! We appreciate you Mike Hoyt for being her friend for all these years! Thanks to Bill Metz for the decades of kindness. A big shout out to Cyd for bringing her kittens to foster! She loved this and it focused her mind towards something positive.
She knew she would be reunited with those who went before her but being joined with all her pets again had to be the best homecoming for our mom! We love you mom and will be heading your way in our own time.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Martin J Metz, mother Doris Johnson, father Glenn Waits, and her sister Sandy. She leaves behind her children Roy Springer, Shelly Springer, Melissa Nott, Joseph Metz, and her favorite and only grandchild Conner Springer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Underground Cat Rescue Community, www.undergroundcommunitycatrescue.com, or any local pet rescue, or sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
