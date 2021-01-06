Judith Ann Liebrecht, age 80 of Wapato, entered into peaceful rest on December 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Hardin, Montana on November 3, 1940 to David and Minnie Fries. The family moved to the Yakima Valley where she was raised in Harrah, Prosser, and Wapato.
Judy met her husband, Henry Liebrecht, while he was home on leave from the U.S. Navy. They married on July 21, 1957 and travelled to numerous Naval Bases while Dad served. She would often share stories of their adventures while stationed in Texas, California, and Washington.
Following Dad’s military service, they returned to Wapato and built their home, raising their four children. Judy pursued a career as a beautician and as an instructor. She taught at Mr. Lee’s Beauty School in Yakima for a number of years before slowing down to raise her family. Even after retiring, she would often visit the local nursing homes to ‘freshen up’ the ladies. Mom was a gifted homemaker and gardener. She loved her roses. She loved raising and showing her registered dairy goats on their farm, Frisky Acres. Mom was a talented seamstress, knitter, crocheter, and embroiderer. She was never without a project! Mom was also an avid reader, easily running out of bookshelf space at their home. Mom was active in the Parker Heights Presbyterian Church and the Wapato VFW Auxiliary.
Judy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Henry, daughters Tamara Naasz (Rodney Potterton), Tina (Glen) Bale, and Tabitha (Buzz) Vickery, and son Terry (Lori) Liebrecht; grandchildren: Melissa (Edward) Unglesby, Nicole (Shaun) DeGray, Brandon (Amanda) Bale, Anastasia (Blake Baker) Bale, Elijah and Jack Vickery, Bradley Liebrecht, Megan (Richard) King, and Kurt (Julia) Liebrecht; and seven great-grandchildren; brothers Robert (Velma) Fries, Darrell (Carolyn) Fries, and sister Kathy Fries. She was preceded in death by her parents David and Minnie Fries.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions there will be no service. A celebration of her life hosted by her family will be held at a date yet to be determined.
