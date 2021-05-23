Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Judith Ann Aurand was born on June 28, 1952 and passed away on May 16, 2021 in Yakima, WA, where she lived all her life. She loved to listen to the radio and when you saw her, she would usually have a cup of coffee and a cigarette in her hand. She had a hard life but was loved by all. She is survived by Carol (Gilberto) Phillips, Ron (Laura) Chase, Gary (Irma) Aurand, and Rawley (Donna) Aurand.
Viewing is scheduled for Friday, May 28, 2021 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) followed by a Graveside Service at 1:00 pm at Tahoma Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
