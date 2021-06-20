Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Judith A. Genz was born June 20, 1942 and passed away on June 14, 2021. She was a long-time resident of Yakima. She loved baseball and worked at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center most of her life.
Judith is survived by her sons, Tim, and Randy, along with three grandsons, TJ, Grant, and Austin. She will be missed by her family and friends.
There will be no services. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
