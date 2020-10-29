Judie R. Nimey

On Monday, October 19, 2020, while in the loving arms of her family, Judie peacefully parted from her courageous battle with cancer. She was born on August 26, 1946, in Portland, OR, to Harold and Lorrayne (Weiss) Hubmer. They moved to College Place, WA and then Wapato, where she graduated a proud Wapato Wolf in 1964. Judie was in Bluebirds, Rainbow, and other organizations. Upon moving to Othello, Judie met the love of her life, Mitch Nimey. She attended business college in Yakima. Judie and Mitch were married in 1966, with a son born in 1968 and a daughter in 1970. She joined Beta Sigma Phi (1971-77) and worked at Old National Bank. The family moved to Richland (1977-79) then returned to Othello where Mitch opened The Parts Shop, Inc. (1985-95); Judie was office manager. She returned to banking until 2019, completing 28 years of service. Judie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Walter “Wally” Hubmer. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Mitch; children Jeff Nimey (Othello) and Heather (Joe) Stenovitch (Tampa, FL); grandchildren Zoe and Zachary Stenovitch; several sisters-and-brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services are Friday, Oct. 30 in Othello. Interment at Bess Hampton Memorial Cemetery (2:00 p.m.); Celebration of Life at Othello Golf Club (3:00 p.m.). Open to family and friends.
