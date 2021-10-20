Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Juanita Wilburn (JENNINGS) passed away on October 11, 2021, at age 76, in Grandview, WA. Juanita was born May 29, 1945, in Yakima, WA, to Lavona Depriest Jennings and Francis Jennings. The family, later on, moved to Yakima, WA, where Juanita attended Union Gap School and met her future husband, Ron Wilburn. Juanita graduated from Eisenhower High School. She retired from Yakima Fruit in 2011 after decades of working there.
She left behind her son Ron Wilburn (Shellie) and daughter Robin Wilburn along with six grandkids, Chris VanAmburg (Danielle), Crystal Van Amburg, Nina Brown (Jason), Travis Fiscus (Katie), Cameo Ortega (Ricardo), Austin Wilburn, and Justin Seward, and nine great-grandchildren; along with brothers Kenneth Jennings & Francis Jennings III.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ron Wilburn Sr., lifelong friend Ron Vance, brother Eugene Jennings, mother Lavona Jennings, father Frances Jennings, and many other beloved family members.
Juanita was an avid genealogist and always wanted to find our family’s history. She has spent many years establishing our family tree. Juanita belonged to the Red Hat Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She loved to garden, specifically growing tulips and massive pumpkins for her great-grandkids. She was known to take in any cat that needed a little extra love. She will be remembered for her strength, her wisdom, her heart, her stubbornness, and being the “queen” of the family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. “I love you, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”
There will be a time of visitation Saturday, October 23, from 12 noon to 4 pm, at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima. A funeral service is planned for Monday, October 25, 2021, 10 am, at Keith and Keith Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in