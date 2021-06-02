Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Juanita Mae Coffey was born 95 years ago at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Yakima WA to Dave and Florence A. (Miller) Patterson. She lived in the Yakima Valley throughout her life attending several schools in the area, and graduated from Wapato H.S. She married her sailor, Wilbur J. (Buck) Coffey while still in school (with the provision by her mother that she complete her education) and they enjoyed 49 1/2 years together until his death. The family expanded to 4 children, 5 grandkids, 16 great-grands and 1 great-great-grandchild. After being widowed several years mom met and married Marvin Hill and they shared 19 years of companionship until his death. Mom worked all her life in many varied jobs, but the longest was as diet aide, and later baker, at St. E’s. She loved family gatherings, sewing, crafting, baking and was lucky at Bunko. She enjoyed her coffee with cream, maple bars, hamburgers and Pepsi, but turned her nose up at eggs or fish. She loved to travel and made numerous trips around the country but was afraid to fly. She collected cat figurines and light houses. She loved God and was always active in her church so we know Heaven awaits her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Anna and John Miller; parents William “Lee” Parrish and Florence and Archie Campfield; infant brother H. Dale Patterson; both husbands; sons John W. (Earlene) and Jeffrey L. (Cathleen) Coffey; niece Kendra Nicholson Chapman; uncles and aunt John (Audrey) Miller and Ellis and Gladys Campfield; cousins Annalee (Farrell) Campfield Wilson, Ellis and Eleanor and Lowell (Sharon) Campfield, and older step siblings Loren and Doradean Campfield and Jean Warren.
Juanita is survived by son James (Linda) Coffey and daughter Renee (Michael) Thomas, his children Mandy, Brittany, Cameron, and Kenna; granddaughter Deanna (Sean) Coffey Carey; grandsons Damon (Monica), Matthew (Julie), Aaron (Lea), and Ryan (Lucy) Coffey; great-grandchildren Evan, Liam, Susanna, Christine, Abigail, Madeline and Paul Carey, Tara, Krishtian, Ireland, MacKenzie, Independence, Grant and Ellie Coffey, and great-great-grandson Jaxon Coffey. Also, her sister Glorianne (Daroll) Campfield Nicholson, their son, Darren (Kristen) Nicholson; brother Archie L. (Nina) Campfield and his children Jennifer (Ted) Campfield Silvestri and Mark (Karen) Campfield; cousin Jerrol (Virginia) Campfield; and extended cousins and their families.
