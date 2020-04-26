Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Juanita M. Hillstrom, 89, passed away peacefully to meet her Savior on April 22, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1930 to Orbin and Mary P. (Williams) Johnson in Ellensburg. She graduated from Kittitas High in 1948.
She worked at Penney’s and a bank in Ellensburg. When she was 20 her older sister, Mable, introduced her to a handsome young man who was a shoe salesman at Penney’s in Yakima. After a brief courtship of a few months, they were married on June 10, 1951. They enjoyed almost 42 years together before he passed away on April 27, 1993.
The couple lived in Yakima for the first few years, but the majority of their lives resided in Selah. Nita worked about 5 years as a Selah Jr. High parapro in the late 60’s, but mostly enjoyed being a wife and mother at home. She also cared for her parents and Eric’s mom when they lived in mobile homes on the property.
She was a member of Selah Covenant Church for many years and involved in various women’s ministries. She and Eric enjoyed traveling—especially a trip to Sweden with close friends. They also made several trips to Saskatchewan, Canada, Eric’s birthplace.
She leaves behind many friends, as well as children Mary Lynn Root (Dave, deceased), Norm (Sue), and Merv (Lana) Hillstrom; grandchildren Aaron (Samantha), Kelle (Shelby), Brandon (Lisa), Jeffrey (Andreea), Emily (Mat), Ryan (Rachel), Stephanie, and Andrew. She has 5 great-grands and #6 is on the way!
A private family graveside service will be held with a celebration of life to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial gifts to Yakima Gospel Mission or Wenatchee Lighthouse Mission.
