Juanita H. Whitener passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at the age of 103 at Willow Springs Care. She was born May 29, 1917, in Jefferson City, Missouri to Jesse and Dora Davidson and completed her education there.
She married Vernon Whitener in 1938 and they were married 60 years. They owned and operated a grocery store, and a Shell service station in Hartsburg, Missouri. When Daddy reported for active duty in the U.S. Army in WWII Mom continued operating the station and bought a newly built home just up the road from the station. She had the mortgage completely paid off in two years before Daddy came home.
In 1953 the family moved to Wapato – our Dad, Mom and four of their five children (the youngest was born later in Yakima). Mom was a homemaker and worked seasonally in the cannery. She tended to five children while Dad raised a herd of registered Black Angus cattle on 120 acres of farmland. Mom and Dad were active members of the Cattlemen’s Association and the Angus Association serving as president and secretary. Mom also was a 4-H leader when her children were showing Angus and sheep.
Mom always had a huge vegetable garden and she canned many quarts of vegetables, with the help of us kids, of course. We were always a close family unit and Mom and Dad had lots of good help on the farm. One of our favorite memories is Mom fixing a hot breakfast every morning and we ate at the table before boarding the school bus for Wapato. Very often we came home to barbecued ribs or cinnamon rolls in the oven and again had dinner together at the table every night.
Mom was a young 103-year old and very active until her health took a turn this last Spring. She would say she wasn’t getting older, but rather getting more mature. One of her passions was making quilts and she was working on a quilt still this year. She enjoyed having garage sales and tried to have one every year. I think she enjoyed it for the social more than making money. She was already set up for one in May but couldn’t have it because of her health. She kept in touch with family and friends using her computer and laptop and ran her own household. Word Search puzzle books and mochas were her passion. Her happiest moments were family gatherings at her home.
When Hope Lutheran Church was established in Wapato, Dad and Mom were there to help build it. They moved to Yakima in 1981 and became one of the contributors in establishing Mount Olive Lutheran Church. One of the stained-glass windows in the church that features a chaff of wheat was purchased by Mom and Dad. Mom was a member of the Newcomers and Friends group and enjoyed lunches and field trips with these ladies for many years.
Preceding Mom in death are our Dad, Vernon; daughter, Pam Ernst; her sister, Louise Davidson; and great-grandchild, Taylor Cliett. She is survived by son, Doug Whitener (Debbie); daughters Net Palm (Al), Elaine Evans, and Wanda Hill (Ed); 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Yesennia for her above-and-beyond support and care to our family and gratitude for all the staff at Willow Springs and Hospice.
Because of the Covid pandemic there will be no service. We hope to have a Celebration of Life next summer. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
