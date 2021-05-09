Juana Azucena (Susie) Rodriguez was called by God to her eternal resting place on February 22, 2021. She was born in Toppenish, WA on July 10, 1956, she was the fifth child of Narciso Rodriguez Faz and Maria Guadalupe Godina Rodriguez. She was raised in Toppenish until she left to attend the University of Washington. Prior to that, she lived with our uncle for several months studying in Mexico City, she always talked about the great impression Mexico left her with. Susie was different from the rest of us, ever since she was a little girl. She had a vision of becoming a professional in the business world. She was the first one to continue her education beyond Toppenish High School, “Go Toppenish Wild Cats!” She believed in herself and her dream, and sometimes that’s all she talked about, this was very unusual, because at the time that she was growing up most of her friends were either going steady with someone or getting married. When she decided to go to Seattle and continue with her education, she had to fend for herself, there were hardly any Federal or State programs back then to help her with her school tuition. She worked and studied without the support of any resources that we now have. I think that made her stronger and more determined to continue with her dreams.
Susie married Miguel Dominguez, a person that was also gifted with a salesman’s charm, who preceded her in death. Later on, they moved to Chicago where she worked at several financial institutions where she learned how money worked, something that would help her later on. In Chicago Susie obtained her real estate license and did a tremendous job selling real estate. She was named the #1 Real Estate Agent in Chicago for several years, her picture with her name was placed on billboards.
In time, they bought a beautiful big house, she said that she bought the house with Dad and Mom in mind, because she wanted them to move to Chicago and live with them. Our parents loved to visit her every summer, but they both would say that Chicago was too cold in the winter for them. Susie was known in the professional world as Susan Dominguez, she was very proud of what she had accomplished and super proud when she became a Real Estate Broker. She bought a corner office on a very busy street and named it “Our Familia Real Estate.”
Susie was a well-rounded person. As a loving Tia, Susie would get down on the floor and play Barbies with the girls. Some of her nephews and nieces, now older with their own children remember her as being a person that believed in justice, and to fight for what they believed was right, to make their voice and concerns heard, and not to stay silent.
We all have beautiful memories of our sister and Tia Susie; she was a caring, loving person to us all. Susie also found the love of her life and became engaged to a wonderful, kind man, Walter Krajewski, who was her caregiver during the last year of her life. Walter never left her side, showing his true love for her. Our hearts are filled with gratitude towards him, for caring and loving our sister until the end.
Susie is preceded in death by her parents, Señor Narciso Rodriguez Faz and Señora Maria Guadalupe Godina Rodriguez; her brother Alberto Rodriguez, her nephew Jaime Rodriguez and JD Gutierrez and her nieces husband Stan Dubuque.
Susie is survived by her 4 siblings and nieces and nephews: Ricardo Rodriguez, Ninfa R. Gutiérrez, María and Leticia; Estela Rodriguez, Arturo, Adrian, and Alejandro; Esmeralda Gamino, Sandra, and Arturo and her sister-in-law, Lupe Rodriguez. Our heartfelt thanks to our sister Esmeralda and her children for taking care of our sister Susie in her last days, with loving kindness, and Mucho Cariño. May God bless them.
