Juan Luis DeLeon Cantu, 77, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2021 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Juan was born on October 20, 1943 the son of Luis and Melquiades DeLeon Cantu in Santa Monica, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Juan met his future wife Rosabel in 1965, they were married on February 23, 1967 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. He worked for Pemex Petrolios for many years in Mexico. They came to the United States of America in 1970 with their family, where they settled in Wapato to raise their children.
Juan was a very musical man, he liked to sing, and play the bajo sexto, but his specialty was the accordion. He would play for many different events in both Mexico and the United States. He also played for the church choir at St. Peter Claver for many years. Juan loved to spent time with family, having parties and BBQs, sharing his music and witty sense of humor.
Juan is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rosabel, children, Rosie (Pedro) Guajardo, Maria (Adrian) Salinas, and Claudia (Ernest) Gomez, grandchildren, Pedro Jr., Kassandra, Erik, Vanessa, Adrian Jr., Luis, Ernie Jr., and Alexies, and great-grandchildren, Penelope, Jeremiah, Pedro III, Casen, Scarlett, and Elijah. He is also survived by siblings, Elida, Horacio, Martin, Rosa, Marica, Olga, and Javier. He is preceded in death by his parents, Luis and Melquiades DeLeon, his sisters, Edelmira and Lupita, and his brother, Socorro.
Viewing will be held on January 13, 2021 from 1:00 to 6:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA 98936) with a Rosary starting at 5:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 14, 2021 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (201 N. Iler St., Moxee, WA 98936) at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
The family would like to thank Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, the doctors, nurses, and a special thank you to Graciela Solis, in taking amazing care of their father during this most difficult time.
