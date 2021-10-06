Smith Funeral Home
Juan Jose Moreno, 64 of Prosser, WA went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 30th, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born December 10th, 1956, in Indio, California to Jose Nieves and Armandina Moreno. Shortly after the family moved to Prosser, Washington where he later began working at the age of 12 harvesting asparagus with his family. He graduated from Prosser High School class of ’76. He later attended Central Washington University where he received his education in accounting. He began working for local farms such as Olsen Brothers and Wyckoff Farms. It was at Mercer Ranches where he began his career as an irrigation specialist, testing out new technology to the lower valley in irrigation. He met the love of his life Abigail in the summer of 1982. They later married in December of 1985 in Prosser and were married for 36 years. Throughout their marriage they welcomed three children, Roldan, Pamela and Rene, who were their pride and joy. Juan and his wife settled in Prosser where Juan began working for the City of Grandview Public Works and worked 30 years where he ended his job title as Public Works Foreman. Juan had many friends he always said, “I’m one friend away from having a million.” He was known throughout his community as a joyous and witty man and will be missed by all. Juan enjoyed coaching youth sports, camping, fishing, golfing, cooking, singing, listening to music and helping others regardless of the person. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic church where he served the church many years.
Juan is survived by his wife Abigail Moreno and children Roldan Moreno (Hilda Alvarez) of Prosser, Pamela Moreno (Nicolas Quinonez) of Prosser and Rene Moreno (Ariana Moreno) of Prosser; as well as his five grandchildren, Aaron Moreno, Alejandra Moreno, Jacqueline Quinonez, Abigail Moreno and Paloma Quinonez who were his everything. He is also survived by his siblings Felipa Moreno Saldana (Adolfo Saldana) of Yakima, WA, Elda Quinones (Jose Ismael Quinones) of Garden Grove, CA, Connie Flores of Prosser, Dora Cervantes (Jose Humberto Cervantes) of Prosser, Jose Nieves Moreno Jr of Prosser, Nina Barocio (Baltazar Barocio) of Prosser, Leticia Montes (Jesus Montes) of Moxee, and Guillermo “Willy” Moreno of Prosser. Juan is preceded in death by his father Jose Nieves Moreno and mother Armandina Moreno, and his cousins Javier Macias and Roldan Rodriguez.
Viewing and Visitation will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 pm at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser, WA with burial to follow at East Prosser Cemetery in Prosser, WA. Those wishing to sign Juan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home Grandview is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in