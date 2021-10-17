Smith Funeral Home
Juan Esqueda, age 90, born May 6, 1931 in Kennedy, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 13, 2021.
Juan was a faithful and humble man of God walking with the Lord for 65+ years. He loved Jesus and spent most of his life sharing the good news. You would see Juan around town with his signs, proudly witnessing to all about Jesus. He was very involved in his church, Iglesia el Calvario, and was a member for over 60 years. He taught Sunday school class, was a worship leader, he was a soloist, played the guitar in the church band, held the office of secretary/treasurer on the church Board of Directors, and played the lead role in many Christmas plays held at the church. He was a man of many talents. Carpentry, playing the violin and bass guitar were also included in his talents.
As a young man, Juan started as a field worker. Then he was employed at a turkey processing plant in Sunnyside, WA. A few years later Juan started working at Washington Beef for many years, until his retirement in 1996.
Juan loved baseball, in his early adult years he played shortstop on the Sunnyside Olympian team. During his vacation time from work, you would find him watching the World Series! The television was his during playoffs and the World Series. His happy place was watching MLB games and attending Mariners games.
On January 6, 1952 Juan married the love of his life, Maria Martinez. He called her “My Pretty Face.” They were together for 66 years before Maria preceded him in death in 2018. Juan is survived by his children Carmen (Frank), Jon, Pam, and Ruthie (Gordon); grandchildren Stephanie (Ryan), Jennifer (Shane), Breinn and Brett, great-grandchildren Querina, Max and Zabella; brother-in-law Raul Casas, sisters-in-law Petra Esqueda, Amelia Esqueda, Christina Esqueda and Angelica Maria Esqueda; and numerous nieces and nephews. Juan is preceded by his wife (Maria), his son (Albert) his parents (Inez and Benita Esqueda) and five siblings.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Graveside Service will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Juan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
